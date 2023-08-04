Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday praised the efforts of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to introduce the Kissan application and online business interface

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday praised the efforts of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to introduce the Kissan application and online business interface.

The minister inaugurated PMD Online Business Interface and Kisaan mobile Application as a step for the digitization and modernization of meteorological services at PMD Headquarters, said a press release.

It said that through this initiative PMD is stepping from basic to specialized weather services.

The business model of PMD has been prepared as per World Meteorological Organization (WMO) guidelines, market research and economic analyses. There are mainly two online interfaces which include Online Dashboard and Kisaan Mobile Application.

The online dashboard will contain climatic data, a digital forecast of the precise location and tailored meteorological products as per user requirements. The dashboard will be integrated through a payment gateway instead of a conventional challan system.

Kisaan Mobile Application's features were demonstrated which will provide the option to save farms' location so that its weather conditions could be seen remotely by the farmers.

Weather information will be available on an hourly, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis. Moreover, there will be voice notes and videos in national as well as regional languages.

Extreme events warnings could also be sent to specified locations.