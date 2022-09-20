Saad Rafique reviews performance of dry ports

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of railways' dry ports.

The meeting decided to send evaluation reports of all ports to the ministry for promotion of trade and increasing revenue.

It also decided to reserve funds for detailed survey and improving track fitness of Quetta-Zahedan section for reducing its turn around time, besides posting a dedicated team for Quetta-Zahedan freight operations.

The meeting further decided to repair damages caused by floods at Sibi-Harnai section and early completion of incomplete track.

It was decided to request for delivery of new coaches before time in view of facilitating masses.

