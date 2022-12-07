Saad Rafique visits Islamabad carriage factory

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday visited the carriage factory in Islamabad where the official concerned briefed him about the different issues of the factory.

He was briefed that 184 new Chinese coaches would be manufactured at the carriage factory in Islamabad.

Similarly, the minister was briefed on the decision of converting locomotive and carriage factories into companies that would help to find commercial business in the public sector.