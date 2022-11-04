Saad seeks impartial JIT with consensus to probe firing incident on Imran

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be formulated with consensus to investigate the firing incident on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at Wazirabad.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that JIT should include well-reputed officers from the Federal and provincial agencies, investigating withing a set time-frame and share all the facts with the nation.

While rejecting the possible formation of one sided JIT, Saad Rafique said that the JIT should have authority to investigate from anyone including Imran Khan and no interference should be made during the investigation process.

The minister said that all the political leadership not only strongly condemned the incident of firing but also prayed for the swift recovery of all wounded persons including Imran Khan.