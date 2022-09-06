Saad slams Imran for disrespecting vote during his four-year rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday slammed former prime minister Imran Khan for disrespecting vote during four-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The minister, in a tweet, alleged that the vote was disrespected to establish the PTI's government.

Whether it was the Balochistan or Punjab, the PTI formed its government by horse-trading, he alleged. He said it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which called for giving respect to the vote.

The minister said that "Imran mafia" who stole vote should apologise to the masses before talking about the public.