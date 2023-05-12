UrduPoint.com

Saad Strongly Condemns Tarnol Railway Station Arson By PTI Miscreants

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Saad strongly condemns Tarnol Railway Station arson by PTI miscreants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday strongly condemned the setting on fire the Tarnol Railway Station by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairing high-level meetings at the ministry, he said that the miscreants who were involved to damage the government properties would be brought to justice at any cost.

"No one will be allowed to damage the government installations as the protection of life and property of the citizens is the top priority of the government," the minister added.

Saad Rafique directed the official concerned to investigate the matter and submit the report in that regard.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi Railways Inam Ullah, Inspector General (IG) Railways Rao Sardar Ali and other senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the possibilities for reducing the estimated cost of Main Line-I (ML-I) and the draft of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the year 2023-24 also came under discussion during another meeting.

The meeting also considered stock taking of completed and ongoing projects of PSDP of the year 2022-23.

