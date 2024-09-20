Saad, Syedaal Urge Political Parties To End Economic Turmoil In Country
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Railways and Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar where both the leaders urged all the political parties of the country to strive for pulling that nation out of economic turmoil.
Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed his condolences on the death of Syedaal Khan's mother in law at his residence here on Friday and prayed for the departed soul.
Deputy Chairman Senate welcomed the senior PML-N leader and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and had a detailed discussion on the overall political and economic situation of the country, a news release said.
Saad Rafique said that measures were being taken to improve the economic and political affairs of the country. "PML-N is the largest political party in the country. All the political parties of the country should support the present government for the better interest of the country". He appreciated the services of Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan in the Upper House and paid tribute to his services.
He said that the current government's effort was to implement such legislation that was beneficial to solve the economic, social and political problems of the country.
It is the effort of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to bring international investment to the country as much as possible so that the economic conditions of the country can be improved, whereas the prices of various food items including electricity have also decreased, he added.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan said that it was the duty of all political parties and relevant stakeholders to improve the economic, political and social conditions of the country to come together on one page for the better interest of the country and to provide relief to the people.
"At this time, the country needs unity, consensus and a common plan of action. All political parties should support the current government for the development and prosperity of the country and the people," he added.
He said that we all have to play a role to solve the problems that the country was facing with a better strategy that can take the country out of crises and move towards development.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over revenge33 seconds ago
-
KP government takes initiatives to empower youth for future challenges: Barrister Saif36 seconds ago
-
World challenges can be solved in light of Holy Prophet's teachings: Khalid Maqbool40 seconds ago
-
Elders’ race held to sensitize youth against addiction10 minutes ago
-
NA body directs for steps to revive PTV's past glory & grandeur11 minutes ago
-
Action against encroachments of govt land underway in Quetta11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for improving treatment facilities at FIC11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 outlaws in DIKhan20 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vows to make health insurance program beneficial for common man20 minutes ago
-
Advisor stresses importance of livestock for growth of rural economy20 minutes ago
-
PMDC directs universities to ensure smooth conduct of MDCAT20 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues rain alert in Punjab21 minutes ago