Saad, Syedaal urge political parties to end economic turmoil in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Railways and Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar where both the leaders urged all the political parties of the country to strive for pulling that nation out of economic turmoil.

Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed his condolences on the death of Syedaal Khan's mother in law at his residence here on Friday and prayed for the departed soul.

Deputy Chairman Senate welcomed the senior PML-N leader and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and had a detailed discussion on the overall political and economic situation of the country, a news release said.

Saad Rafique said that measures were being taken to improve the economic and political affairs of the country. "PML-N is the largest political party in the country. All the political parties of the country should support the present government for the better interest of the country". He appreciated the services of Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan in the Upper House and paid tribute to his services.

He said that the current government's effort was to implement such legislation that was beneficial to solve the economic, social and political problems of the country.

It is the effort of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to bring international investment to the country as much as possible so that the economic conditions of the country can be improved, whereas the prices of various food items including electricity have also decreased, he added.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan said that it was the duty of all political parties and relevant stakeholders to improve the economic, political and social conditions of the country to come together on one page for the better interest of the country and to provide relief to the people.

"At this time, the country needs unity, consensus and a common plan of action. All political parties should support the current government for the development and prosperity of the country and the people," he added.

He said that we all have to play a role to solve the problems that the country was facing with a better strategy that can take the country out of crises and move towards development.