Saad Urges All Parties To Assign Workers, Resources To Help Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Saad urges all parties to assign workers, resources to help flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday urged all political parties to assign their workers and allocate resources to help the flood affectees in different parts of the country.

"Millions of Pakistanis are suffering from the devastating floods and the affectees need immediate relief and help," the minister said in a tweet.

Saad Rafique requested all the political parties to shun politics of confrontation and put their maximum effort for the restoration of the flood victims in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

