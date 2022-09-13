UrduPoint.com

Saad Visits Flood-hit Installations Of PR In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday visited flood-hit installations of Pakistan Railways in Sukkur Division.

According to Pakistan Railways spokesman, the minister said that the unprecedented rains and floods in the areas have badly damaged the railway tracks.

Saad Rafique said that few more weeks were required to restore passengers trains operation till Karachi.

The minister said the staffers of the department was working in three shifts to restore the trains operation and rehabilitation of the installation of Pakistan Railways.

