'Saadhay 14 August' to be performed in Karachi after Eid at Arts Council Karachi: Anwar Maqsood

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Kopykats Productions is all set to bring its theatrical marvel of "Saadhay 14 August", the last of the 14 August trilogy, directed by Dawar Mehmood and written by Anwar Maqsood, after Eid at Karachi Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Kopykats Productions is all set to bring its theatrical marvel of "Saadhay 14 August", the last of the 14 August trilogy, directed by Dawar Mehmood and written by Anwar Maqsood, after Eid at Karachi Arts Council.

The play will be performed in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad starting in May 2022, this was announced in a press conference held in Auditorium II of Arts Council by Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Director Dawar Mahmood, and Salman Hussain.

On this occasion, Anwar Maqsood said in 2011 they did Ponay 14 August, people said, "why not 14th August; I said we will announce on 14th August, three years After we did Sawa 14 August, this is the last episode of this series".

Talking about the story of the theater play, Anwar Maqsood said following the success of "Pony 14 August" and "Sawa 14 August", the last part of the 14 August trilogy focuses on the great divide between Hindustan and Pakistan.

Ahmad Shah said due to the covid, where all the activities were affected, as it also had an impact on the culture. Anwar Maqsood's theater play "Ponay 14 August" was a super hit all over Pakistan, then "Sawa 14 August" was part of this series, now "Saadhay 14 August" is the last link in the chain.

He said Anwar Maqsood's condition was, "if the play will be held in Arts Council, then he will come".

After Karachi, this play will also be presented in Islamabad and Lahore.

Director Dawar Mahmood said Anwar Maqsood was the Legend of our country, adding, he had learned a lot from him and they would fulfill the expectations of the people.

Expressing his views, Salman Hussain said they were proud to share the stage with Anwar Maqsood, adding, "We will continue our full cooperation for the promotion of art and culture as much as possible".

Like the previous two theaters, Abbas Ali Khan will compose the music for the 'Saadhay 14 August'.