Open Menu

Saaf Pani Authority Told To Conduct Comprehensive Water Survey Of Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Saaf Pani Authority told to conduct comprehensive water survey of Multan division

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday asked Saaf Pani Authority (SPA) officials to conduct a comprehensive water survey of all the districts of Multan division to recalibrate priorities to ensure clean drinking water supply to all citizens keeping in view the water availability and its quality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday asked Saaf Pani Authority (SPA) officials to conduct a comprehensive water survey of all the districts of Multan division to recalibrate priorities to ensure clean drinking water supply to all citizens keeping in view the water availability and its quality.

Presiding over a meeting with SPA officials here, commissioner said that clean drinking water was a way to keep the citizens away from water borne diseases and reduce expenses on medicines and treatment.

He ordered rehabilitation and upgradation of all water filtration plants in Multan division.

Moreover, he also ordered officials to come up with feasibility reports for establishing new water filtration plants under phase-II and sought detailed reports about plants set up by private sector.

Meeting was informed that there were total 804 water plants in Multan division and 258 of them were outsourced after these were made functional.

About water quality, officials informed the meeting that 9 per cent groundwater in Multan carried higher TDS, Lodhran 32 per cent, Khanewal 10 per cent, and Vehari 12 per cent.

Meeting discussed proposals of establishing water treatment and RO filtration plants in areas where groundwater carried higher quantity of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) while ultra filtration plants’ option was discussed for areas with lowers TDS.

Deputy director engineer Ghulam Murtaza, and assistant director engineer Ali Raza gave detailed briefing.

Recent Stories

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

8 minutes ago
 Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

8 minutes ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago
 China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthus ..

China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm

6 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operati ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

6 minutes ago
 Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Art ..

Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..

6 minutes ago
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recom ..

Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations

6 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood- ..

Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA

6 minutes ago
 PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

12 minutes ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

12 minutes ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

15 minutes ago
 Man kills brother, son in Rawat

Man kills brother, son in Rawat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan