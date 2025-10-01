Saaf Pani Authority told to conduct comprehensive water survey of Multan division

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday asked Saaf Pani Authority (SPA) officials to conduct a comprehensive water survey of all the districts of Multan division to recalibrate priorities to ensure clean drinking water supply to all citizens keeping in view the water availability and its quality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday asked Saaf Pani Authority (SPA) officials to conduct a comprehensive water survey of all the districts of Multan division to recalibrate priorities to ensure clean drinking water supply to all citizens keeping in view the water availability and its quality.

Presiding over a meeting with SPA officials here, commissioner said that clean drinking water was a way to keep the citizens away from water borne diseases and reduce expenses on medicines and treatment.

He ordered rehabilitation and upgradation of all water filtration plants in Multan division.

Moreover, he also ordered officials to come up with feasibility reports for establishing new water filtration plants under phase-II and sought detailed reports about plants set up by private sector.

Meeting was informed that there were total 804 water plants in Multan division and 258 of them were outsourced after these were made functional.

About water quality, officials informed the meeting that 9 per cent groundwater in Multan carried higher TDS, Lodhran 32 per cent, Khanewal 10 per cent, and Vehari 12 per cent.

Meeting discussed proposals of establishing water treatment and RO filtration plants in areas where groundwater carried higher quantity of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) while ultra filtration plants’ option was discussed for areas with lowers TDS.

Deputy director engineer Ghulam Murtaza, and assistant director engineer Ali Raza gave detailed briefing.