Saaf Pani Case: Court Reserves Verdict On Acquittal Pleas Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:03 PM

Saaf Pani case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of accused

An accountability court on Thursday reserved verdict on acquittal applications of three accused in Saaf Pani corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday reserved verdict on acquittal applications of three accused in Saaf Pani corruption case.

The court observed that the verdict would be announced on applications filed by Punjab Saaf Pani Company's (PSPC) ex-chairman Engineer Qamarul islam, former CEO Waseem Ajmal and former Chief Technical Officer Dr Zaheer-ud-Din on April 25.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings and reserved verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that National Accountability Bureau had alleged that accused awarded contracts of installing water filtration plants at exorbitant rates and caused a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty.

He contended that the bureau had failed to prove the allegations. He pleaded with the court to acquit the accused.

However, a NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that the bureau had sufficient evidence against the accused.

