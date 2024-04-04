Open Menu

SAAMA Agreement A Great Milestone For Implementing Suthra Punjab Project: RCCI

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM

SAAMA agreement a great milestone for implementing Suthra Punjab project: RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq has termed the SAAMA agreement a great milestone for the implementation of Suthra Punjab project in its true spirit.

He hoped that through coordinated efforts and joint cooperation among the stakeholders, the zero waste targets could be achieved in a befitting manner.

He expressed these remarks at the signing ceremony of Services and Assets Management Agreement (SAAMA) held here between the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and the administrations of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Talagang districts.

The ceremony was held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on Thursday.

President RCCI and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq, RWMC board Members MPA Raja Abdul Hanif, MPA Ziaullah Shah, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, Director Local Government Rawalpindi Division Syed Sabtain Kazmi and Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Talagang, and others were also present.

The agreement aims to make the urban and rural areas of other districts of the division clean and neat on the pattern of Rawalpindi city.

