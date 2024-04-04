SAAMA agreement to make Rawalpindi division Waste-free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday signed the Services and Assets Management Agreement (SAAMA) with the administration of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Talagang districts for the best cleanliness arrangements.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq, RWMC board Members MPA Raja Abdul Hanif, MPA Ziaullah Shah, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, Director Local Govt Rawalpindi Division Syed Sabtain Kazmi and Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Talagang, among others were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak said that purpose of the agreement was to develop and make cleanliness arrangements in other parts of the division on the pattern of Rawalpindi city.

Meanwhile, Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq termed the SAAMA agreement a great milestone for the implementation of the Suthra Punjab project in its true spirit.

He expressed the hope that through coordinated efforts and cooperation with district administration, the zero waste targets could be achieved in a proper manner.