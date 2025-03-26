Open Menu

SAANS Conference Unites Policymakers, Industry Leaders For Cleaner, Greener Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SAANS conference unites policymakers, industry leaders for cleaner, greener Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) SAANS, a landmark conference on Air Quality & Sustainability under the Heal Pakistan initiative, concluded with a powerful call to action, bringing together key policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates to shape a cleaner, greener future for Pakistan.

Hosted at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), the event was led with great pride by Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi. Steering the dialogue as tactical curators were Jamshaid Faisal Janjua, Chief Engineer & Project Manager at NESPAK, and Ambrin Sipra, CEO of Synergy Inc. Their expertise in strategic development and engineering solutions laid the groundwork for progressive discussions on sustainable transformation.

Adding a financial perspective, Sajjeed Aslam, Partner at Spectreco, highlighted the role of green financing and sustainable business models in accelerating climate resilience. He emphasised how private-sector investments can drive impactful environmental solutions and infrastructure planning.

From the public sector, Dr Saira of the Planning & Development Department (P&D) outlined Punjab’s ongoing sustainability initiatives, while Dr Rizwan from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling air pollution through policy-driven enforcement and technological adaptation.

Representing the Chief Minister’s Cell, Ms Rizwana introduced the Green Credit Programme, a transformative step toward incentivising sustainable practices through financial integration.

A major milestone of SAANS was Heal Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening strategic collaborations with the private sector, ensuring that sustainability efforts are driven by policy, innovation, and actionable initiatives. Under its flagship programme Green Yakeen, the movement launched a plantation drive, reinforcing its dedication to restoring Punjab’s natural environment.

SAANS has set a new benchmark for sustainability dialogue in Pakistan, proving that with collaboration, innovation, and strategic leadership, a cleaner and healthier future is within reach. Heal Pakistan remains steadfast in its mission—one initiative at a time.

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

5 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

20 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

36 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

51 minutes ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

2 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

3 hours ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan