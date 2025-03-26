SAANS Conference Unites Policymakers, Industry Leaders For Cleaner, Greener Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) SAANS, a landmark conference on Air Quality & Sustainability under the Heal Pakistan initiative, concluded with a powerful call to action, bringing together key policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates to shape a cleaner, greener future for Pakistan.
Hosted at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), the event was led with great pride by Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi. Steering the dialogue as tactical curators were Jamshaid Faisal Janjua, Chief Engineer & Project Manager at NESPAK, and Ambrin Sipra, CEO of Synergy Inc. Their expertise in strategic development and engineering solutions laid the groundwork for progressive discussions on sustainable transformation.
Adding a financial perspective, Sajjeed Aslam, Partner at Spectreco, highlighted the role of green financing and sustainable business models in accelerating climate resilience. He emphasised how private-sector investments can drive impactful environmental solutions and infrastructure planning.
From the public sector, Dr Saira of the Planning & Development Department (P&D) outlined Punjab’s ongoing sustainability initiatives, while Dr Rizwan from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling air pollution through policy-driven enforcement and technological adaptation.
Representing the Chief Minister’s Cell, Ms Rizwana introduced the Green Credit Programme, a transformative step toward incentivising sustainable practices through financial integration.
A major milestone of SAANS was Heal Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening strategic collaborations with the private sector, ensuring that sustainability efforts are driven by policy, innovation, and actionable initiatives. Under its flagship programme Green Yakeen, the movement launched a plantation drive, reinforcing its dedication to restoring Punjab’s natural environment.
SAANS has set a new benchmark for sustainability dialogue in Pakistan, proving that with collaboration, innovation, and strategic leadership, a cleaner and healthier future is within reach. Heal Pakistan remains steadfast in its mission—one initiative at a time.
