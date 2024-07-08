SAAR Holds Awareness Seminar Under Positive Peace Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Positive Peace Awareness campaign Jagurta Mahag initiated by SAAR Organisation and Global Women Cadre organized a seminar with Hindu and Christian Community members of Jamshoro district at UGA Church.
The stakeholders, human rights advocates, journalists, Hindu and Christian Community activists shared their experiences about common issues faced by the community.
Adv Ayaz Latif Palijo the senior advocate expressed his view on religious harmony and inclusiveness, he encouraged the women from Minorities to persuade their education and join the field as lawmakers in Pakistan.
The woman rights activist Marvi Awan enlightened the attendees about the laws and protection the minorities have in Pakistani society. She spoke about child marriage, forced conversation and abuse.
The GBV advocate and founder SAAR Organisation Sannum Kabooro shared her concern over the empowerment of women from the Minorities. She addressed the attendees about how they can join the work force and start businesses.
She requested the crowds to learn to keep their finances black and white so that they cannot easily become prey to the "Sood mafia". In many cases of mob lynching and blasphemy the culprit uses blasphemy to sort their financial disputes against victims.
Ramesh lal general secretary minority wing district Jamshoro expressed his grief over expensive lawyers fees which are unbearable for the Hindu community. He said that minorities are usually not financially strong to persuade their cases and they find it financially convenient to give some money as bribes to get away with blackmailing and harassment.
Mr Shamon Masiha information secretary sewa Sindh university shared the issues of youth and the ratio of girls in education.This program was the second seminar in a series of positive peace initiatives. This program aims to bring solutions to the ongoing problems and conflicts in the region.
APP/nsm
