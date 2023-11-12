Open Menu

SAAR Organization Holds Webinar Titled “Legal Confirmation Of Divorce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) SAAR Organization organized a Online Webinar titled “ Legal confirmation of divorce’ on other day.

A large number of Citizens, lawyers, Legal experts, Psychologists and Directors of relevant departments expressed their views.

The Chairman Friends of Human Rights and Responsibilities Pakistan (FHRRP) Allah Bux Lashari and Chairperson Sanam Kaabooro expressed their views on legal confirmation of divorce said that in villages marriage and divorce were being accepted without any written evidence and no record was being compiled to extend safety cover to divorced woman however it was mandatory in rural areas particularly for women to get legal protection in case of divorce.

They said that people should be apprised that Nikaah Naama was actually an important agreement which should be filled carefully and with proper attention.

They appealed that right of dowry (Haq-e- Mahar) should be settled in a way that any divorced woman could start her life again similarly. If man desire to marry again he should get permission from woman as per law, however wife can file a case in case husband get married.

They said that it was amazing that people were unfamiliar about their rights, Women were empowered however islam and law also permit that divorced woman could start her life at her will.

On this occasion participants discussed their issues with legal experts.

