SAAR Organizes Inspiring Event Under Rawdari Fellowship Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

SAAR organizes inspiring event under Rawdari Fellowship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) In an inspiring event organized under the Rawadari Fellowship Programme, sponsored by APCEIU and organized by the SAAR Organization here at Hyderabad Press Club other day.

Around 20 participants from diverse religious groups and all genders experienced an engaging education attended the event.

The session was led by senior journalist Murtaza Siyal, who serves as a senior editor, member of the Press Club and Jai Prakash Moorani, a member of the governing party, editor at Daily Ibrat.

During their visit, the participants were enlightened by discussions on the ethics of journalism and the historical evolution of revolutionary essays in modern newspapers.

Jai Prakash highlighted the non-discriminatory principles that guide journalistic ethics. Sharing his editorial journey, he noted his pride in publishing essays by senior Scholars on significant religious occasions such as Shab-e-Mairaj and Haj, ensuring inclusive narratives across faiths.

Journalist Murtaza Siyal, provided a detailed perspective on the art of essay writing, emphasizing critical points for aspiring writers and the editorial process for refining submissions.

Both passionately discussed the role of journalism in promoting unbiased, well informed narratives and offered their mentorship to Rawadari fellows on their writing journey.

The Press Club's rich history was also shared with participants, offering them a glimpse into the legacy of free press and its role in societal transformation.

On the occasion Jai Prakash further inspired the participants with practical advice on writing impactful articles, while Siyal shared insights on editorial rigor and refinement.

The event concluded with a gesture of appreciation as Ms. Sannum Habibullah and Sadam Kabooro from the SAAR Organization presented souvenirs to the esteemed journalists.

The commitment of both mentors to guide the Rawadari fellows in their future. This session mark as a promising chapter in fostering interfaith harmony, journalistic integrity, and youth empowerment.

This educational trip not only enriched the participants with knowledge but also highlight the importance of inclusivity and collaboration in both journalism and society.

