ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that SAARC could provide a conducive and beneficial atmosphere to build economic synergies, transforming the quality of life of people in South Asian.

The prime minister in a meeting with Secretary-General South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the mutually beneficial goals and objectives embodied in the SAARC Charter As the SAARC Secretary-General also hails from Sri Lanka, the prime minister strongly condemned the Sialkot incident and expressed condolences on the death of Priyantha Kumara who was tortured to death by a mob.

He said that there was no justification whatsoever for such acts and that all necessary steps had been taken in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to justice.

He emphasized strengthening cooperation on issues of common interest including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, energy integration, and health challenges.

The prime minister appreciated SAARC Secretary-General's efforts to further improve and promote SAARC processes and assured him of continued support of the Government of Pakistan in further strengthening regional cooperation under the SAARC ambit.

He also expressed his hope to host SAARC Summit in Pakistan when artificial obstacles created in its way would be removed.

The secretary-general thanked the prime minister for his guidance on SAARC related issues and assured him that during his tenure, he would make determined efforts to strengthen the collaboration among member states in different fields for the benefit of all the countries of South Asian region.