SAARC-CCI President Felicitates Punjab Governor

Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday felicitated Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on winning of his son, Anas Sarwar, in the Scottish Labour Party's election.

In his felicitation message to the Governor here, Malik said that Anas Sarwar had maintained the family tradition of attaining the political hallmark by becoming the UK's first Muslim to lead a party. He said Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar himself was also the first ever Muslim MP, elected to Glasgow Central in 1997 till 2010.

He said, "It is a great honour for Pakistan that father is serving the nation here while his son working for humanity and Muslim community in UK by joining a major political party in the UK.

It is an incredible and historic achievement and entire nation is proud of Anas Sarwar." Malik hoped that Anas would keep working closely to bring Pakistan and UK closer to each other in promoting trader and enhancing the economic cooperation besides further cementing their bilateral relations.

He mentioned that Anas Sarwar was elected to lead Scottish Labour, beating fellow MSP Monica Lennonby gaining 57.6 per cent and 42.4 per cent votes respectively.

