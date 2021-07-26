SAARC-CCI, UBG felicitate PM Imran Khan on AJK election success

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) and FPCCI's (Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) United Business Group (UBG) Monday felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan over victory in Azad Jammu Kashmir general election with overwhelming majority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) and FPCCI's (Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) United Business Group (UBG) Monday felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan over victory in Azad Jammu Kashmir general election with overwhelming majority.

Addressing the traders delegation of Karachi led by Dr Mirza Akhtiar Baig,Central Secretary Information UBG through webinar here, President SAARC Chamber and Central Chairman of UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said that transparent, continuous and stable democratic process was a key factor for sustainable economy.

He said entire business community in the larger national interest reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to help strengthen the national economy and improve the life of down-trodden segments of the society.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent economic policies have started yielding positive impact and Pakistan's economy was getting stronger.

He expressed his confidence that in the next few months, despite Covid-19 disadvantages, Pakistan's economy would further stabilize. He said the exports picked up significantly which was a good sign for development and prosperity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik informed the members of delegation that present government was all committed to resolve genuine grievances of the business community on top priority basis. All the relevant departments had been directed to facilitate traders without any delay.

He said UBG had established its offices at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for taking up the issues of business community with relevant authorities. He hoped that government would continue to take the chambers, legitimate traders association and bodies into confidence prior to formulation of policies for attaining better economic results.