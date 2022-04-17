UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Chief Felicitates Hamza's Election As Punjab CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday warmly felicitated Hamza Shehbaz for securing vote of confidence as leader of the house( Chief Minister) in the Punjab Assembly.

In his congratulatory message, he said the business community was proud that first time in history father and son both have been democratically elected simultaneously as the prime minister of Pakistan and chief minister of the largest province.

He said earlier Nawaz Sharif was also elected thrice premier and chief minister with his younger brother as chief minister as well which is another feather in the cap of the Sharif family.

He said, he (Iftikhar) always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and promotion of democracy besides strengthening of national cohesion, integrity, safeguarding sovereignty and defending the frontiers of the country.

He said now entire business community pinned high hopes that ever increasing yawning trade deficit would be clipped to stabilise the crumbling national economy on sound footings. He said only way to address this core issue was to offer another excellent package of incentives to boost the exports manifolds and ease of doing friendly business was also a major key factor for sustainable economic growth.

Meher Kashif Younis former senior vice president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry while extending greetings separately to Hamza Shehbaz hoped both father and son with varied rich diversified experience as leaders of the opposition and chief minister would contribute towards economic development and to do away with red-tape and de-regulations besides tax reforms focusing on promotion of tax culture in every sphere of life.

Shahid Nazir, Executive Committee Member Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his congratulatory message said all stakeholders must be taken into confidence to tailor viable result-oriented prudent economic policies to accelerate the growth and speed up industrialisation across the country. He said soon well conceived balanced export dominant charter of economy will be presented to them by our octogenarian top trader leader of south Asia Iftikhar Ali Malik, which he added if implemented would usher an era of prosperity, progress and development besides improving socioeconomic condition of down trodden.





