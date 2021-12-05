SAARC Chamber condemns lynching incident in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex trade body in the region Sunday strongly condemned the lynching of the Sri Lankan factory General Manager in Sialkot.

President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik in condolence letters addressed to President Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mehanda Rajapaksa expressed deep concern and shock over the fatal attack on Priyantha Kumara, a General Manager working garment factory at Sialkot in Pakistan.

He said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sharply reacting to the " horrific vigilante attack" said "it was a day of shame for Pakistan and personally overseeing the investigations and let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law".

Iftikhar Ali Malik said people from all walks of life, shades of opinion, and schools of thought in Pakistan unanimously condemned to the highest degree saying it was a violation of the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He assured the government and people of Sri Lanka for bringing the culprits to justice by conducting fair free and impartial investigations.

He said on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan nearly 120 suspects have so far been rounded up and perpetrators will be fixed up.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan should fully ensure safety and protection to Sri Lankan workers across Pakistan.