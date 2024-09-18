Open Menu

SAARC Chamber Ex-President Hails Russia-Pakistan Cooperation Following Deputy PM's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday termed the visit of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, a commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors, laying the groundwork for a more robust and mutually beneficial partnership between Pakistan and Russia.

Commenting here octogenarian trade leader of South Asia, hoped current visit will open new avenues for collaboration and enhance regional stability.

He said visit underscores the growing importance of economic and strategic ties between two countries especially in areas of trade, energy, and connectivity.

He said both were exploring ways to enhance their economic cooperation, and this visit will provide a platform to deepen those efforts. He said focus will be trade, where the two sides were looking to diversify and increase the volume of goods exchanged.

Pakistan offers a growing market for Russian products, while Russia’s vast resources and technological expertise could play a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan’s development ambition,he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said energy cooperation was another critical aspect of this bilateral relationship and Russia has significant expertise in energy infrastructure, and Pakistan, facing challenges in meeting its growing energy demands, can benefit from Russian investment and technology.

About connectivity,he said it was also key to this growing partnership, with both countries exploring ways to link up through regional infrastructure initiatives. Improved connectivity could enhance trade routes, foster people-to-people exchanges, and open new opportunities for economic growth, he concluded.

