SAARC Chamber felicitates Ch Pervaiz Elahi on assuming charge of CM Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Wednesday warmly felicitated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on assuming the portfolio of Chief Minister Punjab.

In his message, he said business community was proud of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for being elected democratically by strictly adhering to norms of democracy, supremacy of constitution and rule of law.

Iftikhar said he always firmly believed in promotion of democracy besides strengthening of national cohesion, integrity, safeguarding sovereignty and defending the security and frontiers on top priority.

He said now entire business community pinned high hopes that ever increasing trade deficit would be clipped to stabilise the crumbling national economy on sound footings.

Malik said the only way to address this core issue was to offer another excellent package of incentives to boost the exports manifolds and added that ease of doing friendly business was also a major key factor for sustainable economic growth.

He observed Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with rich diversified experience as chief minister and speaker would contribute towards economic development and do away with red-tape and de-regulations, besides tax reforms focusing on promotion of tax culture in every sphere of life.

Iftikhar Ali said all stakeholders must be taken into confidence to tailor viable result-oriented prudent economic policies to accelerate growth and speed up industrialisation across the country.

He said soon well-conceived and balanced export dominant charter of economy if implemented would usher an era of prosperity, progress and development, besides improving socio-economic condition of the downtrodden.