SAARC Chamber Felicitates New COAS, Chairman JCOSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday felicitated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee as the top command has been entrusted to the most truly highly competent professional soldiers of the international stature.

In a press statement issued here today he said ever since the creation of Pakistan, the Armed Forces have played a crucial role in ensuring its integrity and promoting nation-building.

He said In the early years, it was largely due to the professional competence and high morale of the Armed Forces and the support of the people that they enjoyed thwarting Indian designs to destabilize Pakistan.

He said the Armed Forces have always been at the forefront to assist in national efforts during man-made crises or natural calamities. He said their role during the devastating earthquake in 2005 of 7.6 magnitude that struck the Himalayan region of Northern Pakistan and Kashmir, and other calamities were exemplary.

The sacrifices of military personnel in defending the border, braving the punishing weather and taking positions on the heights of Siachen or in the desert of Thar are living proof of their dedication and professionalism he added.

He said whether it be natural disasters, earthquakes, flooding or forest fires, it is the Armed Forces that have played a significant role in mitigating the suffering of the people by providing immediate relief and assistance.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said in recent years, realizing the importance of geoeconomics, the military leadership has been a major proponent of regional connectivity whether it be as a partner with China on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects or engaging with the U.S. on bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

He said the professionalism and dedication of the Armed Forces, be it the Army, Air Force or Navy, and the inter-services harmony and synergy will remain the hallmark of its future successes. Judging from their past and present state of professional competence, it gives confidence in their continued national contribution to the stability and integrity of Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped the new military leadership will continue to defend the national frontiers from external aggression and flush out unscrupulous elements of terrorism across the country.

