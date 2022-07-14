SAARC Chamber greets Ashraf Wani head of APP ENS for achieving PhD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday extended warm felicitations to Dr Muhammad Ashraf Wani-head of Economic News Service (ENS) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on attaining Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in the subject of Mass Communication with research title of "Press coverage of Indo-Pak conflict (1999-2016) under the perspective of peace and war journalism".

In a felicitation message, President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Mailk said acquiring higher qualification enrich the knowledge and help groom and polish the vision which ultimately pays dividends in a shape of further improving professional skills in line with challenging circumstances.

He said under his supervision,APP economic news service will be further improved with his best professional guidance and hoped Dr Wani will also source of inspiration for his colleagues.

He prayed for his bright future coupled with sound health.