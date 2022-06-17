UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Hails Bilawal's Policy Statement For Engagement With Regional Countries, US

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SAARC Chamber hails Bilawal's policy statement for engagement with regional countries, US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday hailed the encouraging policy statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for active engagement with regional countries and United States in prevailing scenario of emerging geopolitical development.

Talking to a delegation of leading women entrepreneurs led by Maheen Kashif,recipient of best CEO award, SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said "Every thing is possible but neighbors can not be changed", said a press release.

Iftikhar said Pakistan was effectively confronting the emerging challenges at diplomatic level but on other hand " Pakistan must engage itself with neighbouring countries amid global geopolitics to counter international challenges in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict"

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United States Chamber Women Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

43 minutes ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

49 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

57 minutes ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.