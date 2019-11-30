SAARC Chamber stresses urgent need for deeper economic co-operation with China : Ruwan

The President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SAARC CCI) Ruwan Edirisinghe Saturday urged for deeper economic cooperation with Chinasaying that this collaboration will usher in a new era of progress, prosperity,

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) The President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SAARC CCI) Ruwan Edirisinghe Saturday urged for deeper economic cooperation with Chinasaying that this collaboration will usher in a new era of progress, prosperity, development,economic growth and welfare of the people of the region.According to a message received here today from Sri Lanka he was talking to leader of pakchapter SAARC chamber delegation Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik currentlyattending "South Asia business" meeting in Sri Lanka.

Ruwan said their recent visit to Chinawas a great success in term of increasing trade volume among the SAARC states and China. Hesaid the South Asian states to make SAARC a vibrant and viable organisation to reap theadvantages of regional connectivity schemes such as China's One-Belt One Road (OBOR)initiative, which also includes the mega project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)and if that happens, the relations of these countries with China will further improve to the benefitof the entire SAARC.

He said there is dire need of fostering trade relation with China fromcollective platform of SAARC instead of developing relation separately.

He said many South Asian countries were entering new relations with China.

For one, China hasoffered generous proposals in the region: CPEC being the much-talked about example inPakistan. But China is also investing in other countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh. Yet, asof now, China has to deal with these South Asian countries separately, a situation not muchbeneficial to both SAARC and China.

He said while all the South Asian countries were workingin the same direction individually why they did not work together.SAARC CCI President said there is a need for SAARC to learn from the success of ASEAN.He suggests that leaders of SAARC countries meet more often informally, that they interfere lessin the internal workings of each other's governments, and that there be more interaction at everylevel of government.Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciating the role and result oriented efforts of Ruwan for making SAARCChamber more vibrant, said Pakistan seeks greater role of China in SAARC states as China isalways keen to support accelerating connectivity to South Asia.

He said China has deepenedcooperation in trade, investment and agriculture in SAARC since it became an observer in 2006.