SAARC Chamber Terms Federal Budget As Balanced, Export Oriented

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday termed the federal budget 2022-23 in the prevailing scenario as balanced, growth and export oriented with a basket of attractive package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities across the country

Commenting on the federal budget, he hailed the epoch making historic reforms for ease of doing business.

He said that the remarkable measures announced in the budget would help set a proper direction of the national economy to flourish in the days to come as well as ameliorate a lot of poor segments of the society.

In a statement, he said economic indicators would show an upward trend and GDP growth improve significantly with better remittances.

He added that its established phenomenon that survival of a state mainly rested on sound economy. He hoped that Pakistan would progress in every sphere of life following the prudent economic policies.

Appreciating the wise decision of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would ultimately provide solace to businesses community, while a cushion of packages would help accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan's economy was going through a challenging phase due to global warming and Russia-Ukraine conflict adding that manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers,exporters and other business community were in distress and facing huge financial losses due to the current political upheaval.

However, he said the government took extraordinary bold decisions to overcome this crisis.

He said it was the need of the hour to use the modern techniques for increasing the per acre yield, adding, the government allocated record funds for the research and development activities to put the agri-sector on modern scientific lines by using hi tech hybrid seeds.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that all irritants if any in the budget would be removed to the satisfaction of the business community which was the source of financial strength of the government.

