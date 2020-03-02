SAARC Chamber terms US-Taliban Peace Accord a harbinger of stability and prosperity in the

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) president-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday welcoming the signing of the historic US-Taliban peaceagreement termed it not only an important step in achieving a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan but will also contribute to achieving stability and prosperity in the region and theworldIn his statement issued here today, he that Pakistan has been playing role for peace in theregion and across the world and Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative of peaceful solution toAfghan conflict has won laurels.He also called for the promotion of strong cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Healso urged the top leadership of either countries to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) andother obstacles to trade.Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan's private sector always attached great importance to tradewith Afghanistan and remained willing to promote trade relations through lawful channels.

"Ifproposed energy connectivity projects, such as the CASA-1000 transmission line and the TAPIgas pipeline, are executed, they will usher an era of development, progress and economicbenefits to both countries," he addedHe said Afghanistan and Pakistan had a long tradition of interactions, as they were good tradingpartners.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as part of the wider Belt and Road Initiative,would be extended to Central Asia via Afghanistan, he said. "If we look at the CPEC, it has fourmain components: Transit and trade, infrastructure, energy cooperation and economicintegration. Afghanistan can be helpful from all these components."