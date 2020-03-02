UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAARC Chamber Terms US-Taliban Peace Accord A Harbinger Of Stability And Prosperity In The

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:46 PM

SAARC Chamber terms US-Taliban Peace Accord a harbinger of stability and prosperity in the

SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) president-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday welcoming the signing of the historic US-Taliban peaceagreement termed it not only an important step in achieving a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) president-designate Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday welcoming the signing of the historic US-Taliban peaceagreement termed it not only an important step in achieving a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan but will also contribute to achieving stability and prosperity in the region and theworldIn his statement issued here today, he that Pakistan has been playing role for peace in theregion and across the world and Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative of peaceful solution toAfghan conflict has won laurels.He also called for the promotion of strong cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Healso urged the top leadership of either countries to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) andother obstacles to trade.Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan's private sector always attached great importance to tradewith Afghanistan and remained willing to promote trade relations through lawful channels.

"Ifproposed energy connectivity projects, such as the CASA-1000 transmission line and the TAPIgas pipeline, are executed, they will usher an era of development, progress and economicbenefits to both countries," he addedHe said Afghanistan and Pakistan had a long tradition of interactions, as they were good tradingpartners.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as part of the wider Belt and Road Initiative,would be extended to Central Asia via Afghanistan, he said. "If we look at the CPEC, it has fourmain components: Transit and trade, infrastructure, energy cooperation and economicintegration. Afghanistan can be helpful from all these components."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Chambers Of Commerce Road CPEC Progress All From Industry Top Asia

Recent Stories

'Drive-through' testing centers expand across S. K ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks rebound after BoJ statement on virus

3 minutes ago

France sees 'much more significant' growth impact ..

1 minute ago

DC Lakki Marwat urges masses to take part in tree ..

1 minute ago

James power Lakers past Pelicans, Antetokounmpo do ..

1 minute ago

First Russian Aurus Senat Luxury Car for Private C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.