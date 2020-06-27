SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Ruwan Edirisinghe has convened a two-day joint session of 79th executive committee and 23rd General Assembly on June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Ruwan Edirisinghe has convened a two-day joint session of 79th executive committee and 23rd General Assembly on June 30.

SAARC Chamber's Acting Secretary General Zulfiqar Ali Butt told the media here on Saturday that Ruwan Edirisinghe would chair the first day session from Sri Lanka and all vice presidents from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan would participate from their respective countries. The meeting will be held through video-link due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. He said that agenda of the previous executive committee meeting and initiatives and activities during the last two-year term of the outgoing President Ruwan would be reviewed, besides some constitutional amendments in addition to accounts summary for years 2018-2019 would also be part of agenda.

On July 1, 2020, SAARC-CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik will assume the office of 14th President SAARC chambers for a two-year term and Ruwan Edirisinghe will welcome the new president while all other new vice presidents from their countries will introduce their new executive committees and the General Assembly. Senator Ghulam Ali nominated by FPCCI to represent Pakistan will also assume the office of the vice president.

New president will issue policy statement besides formation of new committees as well as approval of annual budget and life membership. New venue of executive committee meeting will also be finalised with consensus, he added.

Iftikhar Malik will be the third Pakistani to head SAARC Chamber while two other businessmen from Pakistan also held this office -- SM Inam from 1993 to 1995, and Tariq Sayeed from 2008 to 2010.