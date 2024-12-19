SAARC Chambers president-led delegation meets Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Md Jashim Uddin, president of the SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry, along with a delegation from South Asia, paid a courtesy visit to former SAARC Chambers president Iftikhar Ali Malik at his residence, here on Thursday.

The visit aimed to acknowledge latter's services and contributions to the business community across South Asia.

The delegation included Vice Presidents Chandi Raj Dhakal from Nepal, Shafquat Haider from Bangladesh, Anjum Nisar from Pakistan and other trade leaders from South Asia. The meeting underscored the pivotal role played by Iftikhar Ali Malik in fostering regional economic cooperation and championing the cause of South Asian businesses on global platforms.

During visit Jashim lauded his strategic vision and leadership, which have significantly strengthened the SAARC Chamber's efforts to promote economic integration, trade, and investment within the region.

The interaction highlighted the need for continued collaboration among SAARC member states to address shared challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Malik expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his commitment to furthering the SAARC Chamber’s objectives in the interest of regional development and prosperity.

Other members of delegation included Ms. Hina Mansab Khan, Chairperson SCWEC, Ms. Sathi Yasmeen, Ms. Tania Wahab, EC Members, SCWEC, Umesh Lal Shrestha, EC Member, SCCI, Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary General,Badar Munir, Director, Ms. Robina and Ms. Tahir, EC Member SCWEC (Pakistan).