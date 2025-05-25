SAARC Former President Advocates Relief For Local Auto Parts Industry
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has urged the government to withdraw the proposed 15 percent customs duty to protect the domestic auto industry.
Talking to a delegation from the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) here on Sunday, he stressed that countries around the world safeguard their local industries and avoid imposing taxes that could hinder their growth.
He expressed serious concern that the proposed duty would significantly harm the local auto parts industry by increasing production costs and reducing the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers. “This duty directly contradicts the government’s stated objective of promoting industrial growth and localization,” he noted. “Instead of encouraging development, it threatens to reverse years of progress by making locally manufactured parts more expensive and less viable for vehicle assemblers.
”
He emphasized that Pakistan’s auto industry, which supports thousands of jobs and plays a vital role in the national economy, depends on specific imported raw materials that are not produced locally. He warned that imposing additional duties on these essential imports would create an artificial cost burden, potentially forcing manufacturers to scale down operations.
He urged policymakers to reconsider the decision and engage with industry stakeholders to formulate a sustainable, growth-oriented policy. “The immediate withdrawal of the proposed duty is essential to protect local production, safeguard jobs, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Pakistan’s automotive sector,” he stressed.
Recent Stories
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAARC former president advocates relief for local auto parts industry2 minutes ago
-
Summer games kick off in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Call to strengthen UK-Pakistan trade, investment ties2 minutes ago
-
Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry unveils scholarship initiative for coastal communities2 minutes ago
-
Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in ranking of 132 tehsils of Punjab22 minutes ago
-
District admin warn private school managements to ensure adequate cold drinking water22 minutes ago
-
Ten held for power pilferage32 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Ravi32 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in storm-related incidents32 minutes ago
-
Wall collapse claims life in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk32 minutes ago
-
4625 grams of hashish, illegal weapon were recovered from drug peddlers32 minutes ago