SAARC health professionals for combating coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :In a follow up to the SAARC leaders' COVID-19 video conference held on March 15, a conference of SAARC health professionals was held via video link aimed at exchanging statistical data, knowledge and experiences of combating the rapid spread of the global pandemic.

Pakistan's team of health professionals was led by Dr. Safi Malik, Director General, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

During the video conference, all the SAARC member states shared their national data of the COVID-19 infections, ongoing efforts in combating the disease and future preventive measures taken by their respective governments.

Dr. Safi Malik underlined that the creation of SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, proposed at the March 15 video conference, should be placed under the Secretary General SAARC and modalities for its use be finalized through consultations among the SAARC member states.

He reiterated Pakistan's offer to host the SAARC health ministers' meeting and in view of the prevailing global health emergency, suggested that a video conference of the health ministers may be held prior to the meeting.

Dr. Malik further proposed that since all countries were making use of technology to fight the pandemic, representatives from the IT ministries of all member states may also be a part of the health ministers' video conference.

All the participants of the video conference agreed to remain engaged on the matter and work closely to fight the pandemic.