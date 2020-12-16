UrduPoint.com
SAARC Programming Committee Reviews Current Status Of Regional Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Fifty-eighth session of the Programming Committee of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), held on December 15, 2020 in the virtual format, reviewed the current status of regional cooperation in the identified areas of SAARC.

Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri led the Pakistan delegation at the session of the Programming Committee, a charter body of SAARC, which brought together heads of SAARC divisions from Ministries of Foreign/External Affairs or National Focal Points of the Member States of SAARC, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here on Wednesday.

The committee also finalized the budgets and calendars of activities of the SAARC Secretariat, Specialized Bodies and Regional Centres.

Bharat Raj Paudyal, the chair of the Standing Committee of SAARC inaugurated the 58th Session of the Programming Committee, which was followed by remarks from Esaala Weerakoon, Secretary General (SAARC).

During the Session, the Heads of SAARC Specialized Bodies and Regional Centers discussed the impact of the Covid-19 on the activities of these Bodies and Centers during the year 2020.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while reiterating Pakistan's commitment to SAARC as an important platform for regional cooperation, shared the country's perspective on issues related to SAARC Specialized Bodies, SAARC Regional Centre, SAARC Calendar of Activities for the year 2021 and SAARC Recognized and Apex Bodies.

