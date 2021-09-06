SAB appreciates formation of price review committee for cotton crop

Sindh Abadgar Board has approved the formation of the price review committee for cotton crop by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Abadgar board has approved the formation of the price review committee for cotton crop by the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

A meeting of the SAB, chaired by Dr Bashir Nizamani at its office here on Monday, noted that due to favorable weather conditions and higher rates the cotton production was better than last year.

However, the farmers observed with concern, cotton was still under threat and, therefore, certain issues needed to be tackled on priority. The identified problems include absence of seeds which were pure and resistant to pests and diseases as well as the pest control measures like Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

They demanded continuation of programs such as provision of naturalenemies of farm reservoir (NEFR) labs to growers as those labs raised beneficial insects and parasites which consumed harmful pests in cotton and other crops.

"Substantial increase in cotton yields can become possible if the pests can be controlled," the SAB emphasized.

The meeting called for preparing a comprehensive plan by the provincial and Federal governments in concert with the stakeholders in order to revive cotton production.

The SAB pointed out that due to late arrival of water and reduction by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in Sindh's water share, the farmers in the tail end areas of northern parts of Sindh had also witnessed severe water shortage and agricultural production losses.

The paddy growing areas in the command area of Kotri barrage would also be affected due to late sowing of the crop.

"It is very important that water is made available in these areas in the month of October so that the late sown paddy can also reach its maturity," they said.

SAB noted that the potential of biotechnology in Pakistan was not being fully utilized and, therefore, it required the attention of the policy makers to encourage further research and development in order to produce seeds and other inputs with the help of science.

Syed Nadeem Shah, Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Aslam Mari, Imran Ali Bozdar, Junaid Jarwar, Omar Bhughio, Amir Bahzad, Taj Shah, Syed Murad Shah and other farmers attended the meeting.