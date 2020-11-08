SAB blames middlemen, flour mills for buying wheat at cheaper rate, selling on higher rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB), a farmers lobbying group, has alleged that the middlemen and the flour mills have fleeced the farmers and the consumers of Rs.250 billion in around a year by buying wheat at a cheaper rate and selling flour at a higher one.

According to a press release issued after a meeting of the SAB here on Sunday, the farmers sold wheat at the rate of between Rs.1,100 to Rs.1,400 per 40 kilograms which amounts to Rs.28 to Rs.35 per kilogram to the middlemen and the mills.

However, the flour was being sent in the open market at the rate of between Rs,60 to Rs.75 per kg.

"Besides, the government was also compelled to spend precious foreign exchange reserves on purchase of the imported wheat," said Mahmood Nawaz Shah, the board's Vice President in the statement.

"The strategy to keep the price of farmers' commodity lower is encouraging hoarders to buy wheat in huge quantities and profiteer at the cost of consumers and growers," he added.

He rejected Rs.1,650 per 40 kg rate which had been fixed by the center and demanded Rs.2,000 per 40 kg price, pointing out that all the provinces had recommended a higher price ranging from Rs.1,700 to Rs.2,000 for the crop.

He urged the Ministry of National food Security to recommend to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) that after consultation with the provinces fix the price of wheat at Rs.2,000 for 40 KG.

Shah recalled that the support price of wheat was Rs.1,300 in the year 2014, saying that a 10 percent increase in the price was supposed to be made every year.

"If we apply this pricing formula the price for the next year will go much beyond Rs.2,000," he observed.

He said the problem of the wheat import could only be resolved by fixing the realistic price of wheat in the country so that the farmers get the right price for their produce.

The SAB also took up the issue of cotton price in its meeting, pointing out that due to low yields and stagnating price of cotton the growers continued to suffer losses of billions of rupees.

The board had repeatedly expressed concern over the declining cotton crop production from the peak of 14.8 million bales to the current year's estimate of just 8 million bales.

"The decline in domestic production is being compensated with duty free import of cotton and this year the cost of imported cotton is set to cross $1 billion," the statement observed.

The SAB reminded the Federal and provincial governments that if urgent steps were not taken, the cotton cultivation in the country would be replaced by paddy, sugarcane and maize, noting that such a shift would be detrimental for the agricultural economy.

"This will put further strain on water and will reduce the crop diversity, negatively affecting the small and medium sized business of ginning as well," the board observed.

The SAB suggested that the new cotton seed should be imported on an urgent basis and the duty free import of cotton from countries where it was heavily subsidized and backed by robust institutional support should be reconsidered to provide a level playing field to the cotton growers in Pakistan.

"As a long term strategy imported cotton will not be reliable, sustainable or cost effective," the board contended.

The meeting also strongly condemned the illegal deductions in paddy in northern Sindh where the harvesting had started.

The board said the standards of acceptable moisture as per the international standard was not bench marked and notified.

"Therefore, it has come in the hands of the middlemen and millers to deduct as they deem fit on the pretext of moisture, exploiting small and medium sized farmers," the board lamented.

The meeting was chaired by Shah and was attended by Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Syed Nadeem Shah Jamote, Dr Bashir Nizamani, Imran Ali Bozdar, Junaid Jarwar and other office bearers and members.

The meeting strongly condemned the brutal action of police against the peaceful protest of growers in Punjab in which a grower sustained injuries and later expired.