SAB blames Sindh Govt for causing loss of billions of rupees to farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Abadgar board , a farmers' lobbying group, has blamed Pakistan Peoples Party's ( PPP government for causing a loss of around Rs 5.5 billion to the farmers by not procuring wheat this year.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SAB's President Abdul Majeed Nizamani deplored the Sindh Government's decision for not buying wheat from the growers in the year 2019.

He contended that the government's decision exposed the wheat farmers to the middlemen and other exploiters who bought the wheat crop at lower than the government fixed rate in 2018 of Rs1,300 per 40 kilograms.

"The farmers in Sindh are already suffering the financial costs of water shortage and expensive agricultural inputs. The low crop prices deal a further blow to their income," he said.