SAB claims floods destroyed 70% Kharif crops, demands compensation of damages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Abadgar board (SAB) Tuesday claimed that recent monsoon rains and flash floods had destroyed almost 70 percent of Kharif crop in Sindh which was ready to be harvested and inflicted estimated loss of Rs.350 billion to farmers, livestock farm owners.

This was stated by SAB senior vice president Mehmood Nawaz Shah, vice president Muhammad Bashir Nizamani, General Secretary Zulifikar Nizamani while addressing a press conference here.

They said the crops including cotton, onion, dates, tomatoes, other vegetables were more than 90 percent washed away in July-August rains.

Due to rains and flash floods, property, houses, road network and infrastructure worth billions of rupees were severely damaged in rural and urban areas SAB representatives said.

They demanded that the dewatering plan be devised on emergent basis for the drainage of rain water from residential localities as well as agricultural fields.

They said small farmers should be provided fuel so that they could dewater their fields for ensuring cultivation of upcoming crops.

They asked the government to take immediate measures for plugging broken dykes, canals and bunds while livestock farmers should also be provided fixed compensations for their damages.

They also demanded that a permanent and fixed climate change fund should be created which could be used in any emergency situation.