SAB demands banning on tomatoes and onions import

President Sindh Abadgar Board Abdul Majeed Nizamani Wednesday demanded to imposing ban on import of tomatoes and onions in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 )

In a statement, he said the agriculture sector of the province was already facing crises and import of tomatoes and onions could badly affect the sector.

This year, he informed that around 0.8 million metric ton onion was expected as compared to 0.75 million metric ton which recorded last year.

Similarly, he said that 0.21 million metric ton production of tomatoes were expected as compared to 0.153 million metric tons which recorded last year.

As a result of import of tomatoes and onions, the growers would unable to get reasonable price of their products, he added.