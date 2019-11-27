SAB discusses sugar price

Government would ensure supply of sugar in the market at appropriate price

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Government would ensure supply of sugar in the market at appropriate price.This resolve was shown by the meeting of Sugar Advisory Board, which was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood in which representative of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and Kisan board participated.

The matters pertaining to payment of sugarcane cost to the farmers by the sugar mills , price of sugar from factory to retail , its demand and supply in open market were discussed and agreed to maintain proper price of the commodity .The committee also reviewed in detail the export of sugar to Afghanistan and import of raw sugar from China .

The meeting also sought recommendations for the reforms in sugar policy.On the occasion the chair asked the sugar mills owner to make sure the payments to the sugarcane growers.