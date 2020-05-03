SAB express concern over delay in wheat procurement process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Board has expressed concern over delay in the provincial government's wheat procurement process and demanded to start the process as soon as possible.

At a meeting of the board here Sunday, chaired by the Vice President Zulfiqar Yousfani, the farmers' representatives said the Sindh government set the procurement target of 1.4 million tons of wheat but the procurement process was progressing slowly.

The farmers also discussed the problem of shortage of labour due to the lockdown for plucking mangoes as the fruit's harvesting had already started.

They asked the government to help the farmers to address the problem of labour shortage.

The meeting also discussed the Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package of Rs50 billion for the farmers affected by the lockdown and praised the initiative.

The agriculturists expressed deep concern over the harmful affects of the spread of the coronavirus and the consequent lockdown on the agriculture sector and the people associated with it.

The meeting drew attention of the Federal and provincial governments over the menace of locusts which had begun to destroy crops in the province.

They said the provincial government should also address on priority the problem of transportation of agricultural products in the province.