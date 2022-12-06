UrduPoint.com

SAB Expresses Dismay Over Planning , Executing Measures For Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:23 AM

SAB expresses dismay over planning , executing measures for rehabilitation of flood affectees

The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) has expressed dismay over the delay on part of the federal and Sindh governments in planning and executing measures for the rehabilitation of the rain and flood-affected people of the province.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) has expressed dismay over the delay on part of the Federal and Sindh governments in planning and executing measures for the rehabilitation of the rain and flood-affected people of the province.

A meeting of the SAB, a farmers' lobbying group, held here at its office on Monday expressed concern that over 3 months had passed since it last rained yet the government had not come up with its rehabilitation plan.

The farmers said the catastrophe destroyed their crops, livestock, houses and other assets but they had not even received the financial support for sowing the winter crops.

The board demanded that the agricultural loans for the small and medium-sized farmers in the flood-affected areas should be written off completely.

The SAB further called for providing new interest-free loans to the affected farmers, who had suffered colossal financial losses due to the calamity, so that agricultural activity could be restarted.

The farmers said the livestock was the mainstay of small farmers, asking the Ministry of Livestock to ensure the availability of vaccines and medicines in the affected areas.

The board pointed out that large swathes of Sindh's rural areas were still inundated, hampering the growers from sowing the winter crops.

"There is a need to dewater these areas on an urgent basis," the board underlined.

The farmers outlined the ever-rising cost of production which they claimed had doubled in no time.

"The growers aren't in a position to keep pace with that inflation. The government should reduce the price of fertilizer by 25 percent," the board demanded.

The agriculturists at the meeting alleged that the black marketeers were charging Rs 500 to Rs 700 over and above the fixed price of the urea bags.

They urged the Sindh government to ensure that urea was made available to the farmers at the company notified rates and the hoarding caused overpricing should be stopped.

They lamented that while the government had so far not provided proper relief to the affected farmers, the dealers were plundering their scarce financial resources by inflating the rates.

The board also raised the issue of some sugar mills which had not started the cane crushing operation.

The growers said the early crushing season had already passed and any further delay in the cane procurement would affect the farmers of the areas of the sugar mills in question.

They asked the government to ensure the early start of the operations of those mills.

They pointed out that the delay in the cane cutting was delaying the sowing of wheat crop.

The meeting was presided by SAB's Vice President Mahmood Nawaz Shah while its office bearers and members including Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Syed Zain Shah, Malook Nizamani, Imran Bozdar, Taha Memon, Azam Rind, Yar Mohammed Leghari and Zahid Durrani, among others, attended.

Related Topics

Sindh Company Price From Government Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Over 13.5 mln children receive anti-polio drops

Over 13.5 mln children receive anti-polio drops

2 minutes ago
 Shifa Int'l hospital completes first-ever vaccine ..

Shifa Int'l hospital completes first-ever vaccine trials

2 minutes ago
 China achieves world's first seed-to-seed rice bre ..

China achieves world's first seed-to-seed rice breeding in space

2 minutes ago
 Regional countries should work together to achieve ..

Regional countries should work together to achieve common goals: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 Shaukat Hayat to evaluate study report of EOBI

Shaukat Hayat to evaluate study report of EOBI

7 minutes ago
 At least 27 killed in Colombia landslide: presiden ..

At least 27 killed in Colombia landslide: president

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.