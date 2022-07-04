UrduPoint.com

SAB For Stopping Duty Free Import Of Commodities Being Produced In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

SAB for stopping duty free import of commodities being produced in country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Board, a farmers' lobbying group, Sunday urged the government to stop forthwith the duty free import of the commodities that are being produced in Pakistan because inflation and water shortage were already harming the agro economy.

The board's Vice President Mahmood Nawaz Shah chaired the meeting held here at SAB's office. While Dr Bashir Nizamani, Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Aslam Mari, Imran Bozdar, Arbab Ahsan, Mehtab Lund and other office bearers and members attended it.

The meeting informed that the crop of rice had been sown only on 10% of the rice cultivating land and cotton on 65% of the land.

"The other crops like sugarcane, vegetables and fruits have also been affected in many areas due to the shortage of water and expensive inputs," said Shah.

"The SAB is of the view that the increasing costs with the challenges of severe water shortage and climate change is likely to negatively impact agriculture," Shah observed.

He said not only the farmers would suffer as a result of the situation but also the country's economy suffer. The country would have to spend billions of Dollars to import the same commodities which could be locally produced if the agricultural sector was given due attention, he added.

