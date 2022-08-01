UrduPoint.com

"Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan" Flag Rally Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

"Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan" flag rally held

Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi on Monday organized the "Pakistan First" artist flag rally in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi on Monday organized the "Pakistan First" artist flag rally in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

The rally started from Benazir Bhutto Road and culminated at PAC, led by Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

Dozens of artists, including Anjum Khabibi, Yar Muhammad Khan, Raja Abdul Sattar, Arshad Khan, and Anjum Abbasi, participated in the rally.

On this occasion, artists, citizens and students of the Arts Council sang national songs.

The rally participants carried the Pakistan flag and chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad.

Addressing the participants, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said there was no substitute for freedom worldwide.

" We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and other heroes of the Pakistan movement due to their sacrifices; we are enjoying liberty today," he added.

He said that Allama Iqbal dreamed of an independent Islamic state in the subcontinent, and Quaid-e-Azam made it possible with utmost dedication and hard work.

He added that Pakistan would soon emerge as a major economic power in the world.

Assistant Director Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Sulaiman, while speaking, said that Pakistan's Independence Day gave us a message of happiness.

Our young generation needs to be aware of the difficulties faced during the Pakistan movement so that they can play their role in bringing this land to the heights of development by working hard day and night, he added.

