Saba Asghar appointed DC Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Saba Asghar Ali (PAS/BS-19) has been appointed as deputy commissioner Sialkot.

She was earlier serving as Chief Environment and Climate Change, Planning and Development board, Punjab.

This appointment has been made under Section 9 of the PCS Act, 1974.

Previously, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza was given the additional charge of deputy commissioner Sialkot.

The notification of DC Sialkot was issued on Saturday, April 26.