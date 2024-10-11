(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) UNICEF has appointed popular actor Saba Qamar as its first National Ambassador for child rights in Pakistan.

The announcement came on International Day of the Girl Child, a day that highlights the struggles faced by girls around the world, a global event that sheds light on the challenges girls face and the need to protect their rights, accoding to UNICEF press release issued here.

Speaking about her new role, Qamar said, "I am honored to join UNICEF and will work to support the mission of ensuring the rights of every child.

During my travels across Pakistan, I have seen firsthand the difficulties that children and women endure, and I have also witnessed the positive changes brought about by UNICEF’s work. I am committed to doing my part for the children and youth of Pakistan, so they can dream and have the chance to make those dreams come true."

Qamar, who is famous for her roles in films such as ‘Kamli’ and ‘Hindi Medium’, will use her platform to highlight key issues that affect children. These include child marriage, mental health, education, gender equality, climate change, and the effects of violence, exploitation, and poverty on children.

One of the major issues Qamar will address is child marriage, which remains a serious problem in Pakistan.

The country ranks sixth globally in terms of child brides, with around 19 million girls married before the age of 18. More than half of adolescent girls become pregnant before turning 18, which poses significant health risks for both the mother and child.

UNICEF warns that unless swift action is taken, child marriage will continue to be a problem in Pakistan for many years. The organization stresses the need for collective efforts from all parts of society to put an end to this practice, which harms both current and future generations. Young girls are one of the country’s greatest resources, and their potential must be protected.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, expressed his excitement about Qamar’s appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have Saba Qamar on board. She is a strong and vocal supporter of women’s and girls’ rights. We look forward to working closely with her to raise awareness about the pressing issues facing children in Pakistan and to accelerate our efforts to ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Qamar’s new role as UNICEF Ambassador aims to amplify efforts to protect children’s rights and promote a better future for young people across Pakistan.