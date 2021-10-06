UrduPoint.com

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed Indicted In Shooting Dance At Mosque Case

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed indicted in shooting dance at mosque case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday indicted actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case against shooting a dance at the historic Wazir Khan mosque.

Judicial Magistrate Jawariya Munir Bhatti heard the case.

On the occasion, both the accused denied to accept the accusation.

The court summoned witnesses on October 14 to record their statements.

Actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed appeared before the court and marked their attendance mark.

Akbari Gate police station had registered a case against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed for damaging the sanctity of mosque and hurting the sentiments of people.

The accused were on bail.

The court also ordered the accused to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

