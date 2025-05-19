Saba Sadiq applauds passage of Child Marriages Restraint Bill by NA

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, has hailed the historic passage of the Child Marriages Restraint Bill by the National Assembly (NA) of Pakistan, a pivotal step in safeguarding the rights and futures of children in the Islamabad Capital Territory

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said this achievement is more than a legislative milestone—it is a significant step toward building a safer, healthier and more equitable future for every child in Pakistan.

This landmark legislation, aimed at curbing the practice of early and forced marriages, has been widely lauded by all human rights refenders.

Saba Sadiq also said that the government is committed to provide human rights specially child rights.

“We believe this bill reflects a growing national consensus to prioritize the welfare and rights of children. It is a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s journey toward ending child marriage,” She further added.